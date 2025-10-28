SSY Group’s Products Selected in National Medicines Procurement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SSY Group ( (HK:2005) ) is now available.

SSY Group Limited announced that 12 of its products with 14 specifications were selected in the eleventh batch of the National Centralised Medicines Procurement in China. This selection is a significant development for the company, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational growth in the pharmaceutical industry, while also informing shareholders and potential investors of its latest business achievements.

SSY Group Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of a wide range of medicinal products. The company is involved in the development and supply of various pharmaceutical formulations, catering to the healthcare needs in China.

