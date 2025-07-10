SSP Group Announces Pricing for TFS IPO in India

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from SSP Group plc ( (GB:SSPG) ) is now available.

SSP Group plc, in partnership with K Hospitality Corp, announced the pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) for Travel Food Services (TFS) in India at 1,100 Indian Rupees per share, reaching the top end of the expected range. This pricing suggests a market capitalization of 144.8 billion Indian Rupees upon listing. TFS, a joint venture between SSP and K Hospitality, is a leading player in the Indian airport travel quick service restaurant and lounge sectors. The IPO is set to commence trading on 14 July 2025, marking a significant step for SSP’s expansion in the Indian market, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SSPG) stock is a Hold with a £240.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SSP Group plc stock, see the GB:SSPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SSPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SSPG is a Neutral.

SSP Group plc benefits from strong financial performance and positive corporate events, but faces challenges with high leverage and overvaluation concerns. Technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, but with potential short-term risks due to overbought conditions. The company’s strategic moves in India and managerial share acquisitions reflect positively on future growth prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SSPG stock, click here.

More about SSP Group plc

SSP Group plc is a global leader in operating food and beverage outlets in travel locations, employing around 49,000 people across more than 3,000 units in 38 countries. The company specializes in a diverse range of food and drink outlets in airports, train stations, and other travel hubs, offering sit-down and quick service restaurants, bars, cafés, lounges, and food-led convenience stores. SSP focuses on delivering exceptional taste, value, quality, and service, with a commitment to sustainability and innovation in the food travel sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,969,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.5B

See more data about SSPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue