SSAB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Market Challenges

SSAB Corporation ( ($SE:SSAB.A) ) has issued an update.

SSAB reported an increase in operating results for Q3 2025, driven by strong performance in SSAB Americas, despite a slight decline from the previous quarter due to seasonal factors. The company saw significant improvements in operating cash flow and safety measures, with a cautious European market and softened North American prices impacting operations. SSAB supports new European Commission measures to strengthen the steel industry, while US tariffs have had limited direct impact due to local production.

More about SSAB Corporation

SSAB Corporation operates in the steel industry, focusing on producing high-strength steel products. The company has a significant market presence in Europe and North America, with a focus on the automotive industry and heavy plate markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK59.32B

