Spyre Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Study of SPY072 for Rheumatic Diseases

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc ((SYRE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘Phase 2 Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of SPY002-072 in Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Rheumatologic Disease.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SPY072 in treating various rheumatic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for patients with these chronic conditions.

The intervention being tested is SPY002-072, an experimental drug designed to treat rheumatic diseases. The study involves multiple dosing regimens of SPY072 and includes a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 21, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on October 14, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The market implications of this study are noteworthy. Positive results could enhance Spyre Therapeutics’ stock performance and attract investor interest, given the potential for SPY072 to address unmet needs in the rheumatic disease market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue