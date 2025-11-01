SPX Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

SPX Corporation ((SPXC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

In the recent earnings call, SPX Corporation delivered an optimistic outlook for Q3 2025, showcasing significant revenue and profit growth. The company reported increased guidance and a successful capital raise, which has notably enhanced its liquidity position. Despite some concerns about project sales shifts and challenges in the industrial markets, the overall sentiment was positive, reflecting robust growth across key segments and promising expansion and M&A initiatives.

Strong Q3 Performance

SPX Corporation reported a remarkable Q3 performance with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growing by 32% to $1.84. The total company revenue increased by 23% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA saw a 31% rise, accompanied by a margin expansion of 150 basis points. These figures underscore the company’s strong operational execution and strategic positioning in the market.

Increased Full Year Guidance

The company has raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA to exceed $500 million at the midpoint, indicating approximately 20% growth year-over-year. This upward revision reflects SPX’s confidence in its continued growth trajectory and operational efficiencies.

Successful Capital Raise

SPX successfully raised $575 million through an equity offering and increased its revolving credit facility capacity by $500 million. This strategic move has resulted in over $1 billion of additional liquidity, with no dilutive impact on the 2025 EPS, further strengthening the company’s financial flexibility.

Strong Segment Performance

The Detection & Measurement segment was a standout performer, with revenue increasing by 38.4% year-over-year and strong organic growth of 26.5%. Segment income grew by $18 million or 53%, highlighting the segment’s robust contribution to the company’s overall performance.

M&A and Expansion Initiatives

SPX is making significant progress on its expansion plans for engineered air movement businesses and has launched a new product, Olympus Max. The M&A pipeline remains robust, with several attractive opportunities, positioning the company well for future growth.

Potential Headwinds for 2026

The company noted that approximately $20 million of project sales have been shifted from early 2026 into 2025, which could present a modest headwind for the next year. This shift requires careful management to mitigate potential impacts on future financial performance.

Challenges in Industrial Markets

SPX acknowledged that industrial markets have been relatively flat, with only modest growth. This indicates potential challenges in this sector, which the company will need to navigate to sustain its overall growth momentum.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, SPX Technologies remains optimistic about its growth prospects. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to exceed $500 million, implying a 20% growth year-over-year. With a robust M&A pipeline and strategic initiatives like the expansion of production capacity and the launch of Olympus Max, SPX is well-positioned for continued success.

In summary, SPX Corporation’s Q3 2025 earnings call highlighted a strong performance with significant revenue and profit growth. The company has increased its full-year guidance and enhanced its liquidity through a successful capital raise. While there are some challenges ahead, particularly in the industrial markets, SPX’s strategic initiatives and robust M&A pipeline provide a solid foundation for future growth.

