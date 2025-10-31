SPS Commerce Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

SPS Commerce ( (SPSC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SPS Commerce presented to its investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. is a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, providing innovative cloud technology to optimize supply chain operations for over 50,000 customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis and has achieved 99 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, SPS Commerce announced a 16% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, with recurring revenue growing by 18%. The company also highlighted the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer and the initiation of a new share repurchase program.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a revenue of $189.9 million, net income of $25.6 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $60.5 million, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the company repurchased $30 million worth of shares during the quarter.

Looking ahead, SPS Commerce expects continued growth with fourth-quarter revenue projected to increase by 13% to 14% year-over-year. The company remains confident in its sustainable and profitable growth, driven by its strong market position and the ongoing demand for supply chain efficiencies in the retail sector.

