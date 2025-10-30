SPS Commerce Announces New $100M Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SPS Commerce ( (SPSC) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, SPS Commerce‘s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its common stock. This program will be effective from December 1, 2025, to December 1, 2027, and will be funded through existing cash and future cash flows. The current repurchase program will end on July 26, 2026, or when the authorized amount is fully utilized. This strategic move is expected to have implications for the company’s financial operations and market positioning.

SPS Commerce’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors contributing to its overall score. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic partnerships, such as with Trader Joe’s, highlight its market strength. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show mixed signals, which slightly temper the overall score.

