Sprouts Farmers Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market reported a strong third quarter for 2025, with net sales reaching $2.2 billion, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. The company opened nine new stores, bringing the total to 464, and achieved a comparable store sales growth of 5.9%. Sprouts also authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program and entered into a new $600 million credit facility. Looking ahead, the company projects a full-year net sales growth of approximately 14% and plans to open 37 new stores by the end of 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFM is a Outperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a positive earnings call, indicating robust growth and strategic expansion. However, technical analysis shows bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests the stock may be overvalued. The absence of corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Sprouts Farmers

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, is a leading specialty retailer in the United States, focusing on fresh, natural, and organic food. With over 450 stores in 24 states, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience with an emphasis on wellness and lifestyle-friendly products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,121,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $10.44B

