Sprout Social Acquires NewsWhip for $55 Million

On July 30, 2025, Sprout Social, Inc. completed the acquisition of NewsWhip Group Holdings Limited, an AI-powered media intelligence platform based in Dublin, Ireland. The acquisition, valued at $55 million with potential additional payments, was funded through cash and credit facilities, and is expected to enhance Sprout Social’s capabilities in media intelligence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPT) stock is a Buy with a $55.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance in terms of revenue growth and balance sheet stability, as well as positive sentiment from the recent earnings call. However, ongoing profitability issues and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score, alongside a negative P/E ratio reflecting current unprofitability.

Sprout Social, Inc. operates in the social media management industry, providing platforms that help businesses manage their social media presence. The company focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance media intelligence and analytics.

Average Trading Volume: 681,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

