Sprott Trust Reports Strong Gains in Gold and Silver Holdings

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units ( (CEF) ) has issued an announcement.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust reported significant unrealized gains on its gold and silver holdings, with gold reaching $1,488.4 million and silver $911.5 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The Trust’s net assets increased to $7,309.5 million, reflecting a strong return of 51.0%. The Trust redeemed 6,838,655 units for $190.6 million in bullion, while its units traded at an average discount to net asset value of 3.8% on the NYSE Arca. Operating expenses remained stable at 0.05% of average net assets, with management fees rising to $17.7 million for the period.

More about Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust established in 2017 under the laws of Ontario, Canada. Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the Trust focuses on investing in physical gold and silver bullion, providing a secure and convenient investment alternative for those interested in holding physical bullion without the typical inconveniences of direct investment. The Trust’s units are traded on the NYSE Arca and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,013,012

