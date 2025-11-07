Sprott Physical Silver Trust Reports Strong Gains in Silver Bullion Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sprott Physical Silver Trust ( (PSLV) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Sprott Physical Silver Trust released its interim management report and unaudited financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2025. The Trust reported a significant increase in unrealized gains on physical silver bullion, amounting to $3,391.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1,263.5 million in the same period of 2024. The Trust’s net assets grew to $9,337.9 million, driven by a rise in the spot price of silver and increased unit issuance through its ATM Program. The Trust’s units closed at $15.70 on the NYSE Arca, reflecting a substantial increase from $9.65 at the end of 2024. Despite the growth, the Trust maintained a slight discount to its net asset value.

More about Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end mutual fund trust based in Ontario, Canada, managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Trust primarily invests in physical silver bullion, offering a secure and exchange-traded investment alternative for those interested in holding silver without the complexities of direct investment.

Average Trading Volume: 33,597,587

