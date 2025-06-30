Sprocomm Intelligence Limited Forms Nomination Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited ( (HK:1401) ) has provided an announcement.

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited has established a Nomination Committee within its Board of Directors to enhance its governance structure. The committee, formed by a board resolution on October 18, 2019, is composed of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, and includes a requirement for gender diversity among its members. This move is likely to strengthen the company’s leadership selection process and promote diversity, potentially impacting its corporate governance positively.

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed under the stock code 1401.

