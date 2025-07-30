Sprintex Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) is now available.

Sprintex Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, with a maximum of 600,000 ordinary fully paid securities to be issued. The proposed issue date is set for August 8, 2025, and the company has applied for the quotation of these securities on the ASX. This move is part of Sprintex’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial position and potentially expand its market presence.

