Sprintex Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

The latest update is out from Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ).

Sprintex Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. Specifically, 21,997,500 performance rights under the code SIXAY and 2,500,000 performance rights under the code SIXAAA have ceased as of October 31, 2025. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, potentially affecting the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about Sprintex Limited

Average Trading Volume: 299,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.58M

