Sprintex Limited Advances to Large-Scale Commercial Execution

An announcement from Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) is now available.

Sprintex Limited has made significant strides in transitioning from product development to large-scale commercial execution in the September 2025 quarter. The company has advanced key partnerships in Europe, Asia, and India, leading to early revenue generation and expanded market opportunities. In Europe, Sprintex’s technology is being integrated into government-backed environmental projects, while in India, the company has strengthened its market presence through a successful partnership with Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. Additionally, a new supply agreement in China provides multi-year revenue visibility and access to the aquaculture market. These developments position Sprintex for sustained revenue growth and increased international brand recognition.

More about Sprintex Limited

Sprintex Limited operates in the engineering industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of high-efficiency blower technology. The company is involved in multiple markets, including Europe, Asia, and India, and is known for its innovative solutions in environmental and wastewater management sectors.

