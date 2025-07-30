Sprintex Expands Global Reach with Strategic Collaborations and New Market Entries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sprintex Limited ( (AU:SIX) ) has issued an update.

Sprintex Limited, in collaboration with Mest Water, is advancing a trial of its enhanced ZLD-UP system with Van Drie Group, potentially generating significant sales and validating its technology. The company is also expanding its agreement with Net 0 Enerji in Türkiye, securing a second order and appointing HCP Pompa Sistemleri Ltd as an official dealer, which is expected to drive further sales growth. Additionally, Sprintex has achieved energy reduction validation with SEA LIFE in Queensland, leading to new customer inquiries. Post quarter, Sprintex entered a major private label agreement to penetrate the Chinese aquaculture market, with first orders pending, and remains focused on executing pending contracts to unlock shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 578,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.18M

Find detailed analytics on SIX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

