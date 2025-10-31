SportsHero Expands Gaming Reach with Strategic Partnerships and Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ) has provided an update.

SportsHero Limited announced a significant agreement with PLDT Inc, the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines, to distribute its iGV Family Game Pass product, which is expected to enhance cash flow and market presence in the region. Additionally, the company secured $1.65 million from investors to expand its sales and marketing efforts, entered a distribution agreement with Yes2Games for mobile games across four Southeast Asian territories, and strengthened its partnership with Indosat by adding a new gaming product, positioning itself for growth in the rapidly expanding gaming market.

More about SportsHero Limited

SportsHero Limited operates in the gaming industry, focusing on mobile and PC gaming products. The company collaborates with telecommunications partners to distribute gaming content across Southeast Asia, with a market focus on regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

YTD Price Performance: 129.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,119,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.44M

