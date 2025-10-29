Spok Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spok Holdings ( (SPOK) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, Spok Holdings announced its third-quarter results, highlighting a 14.4% increase in net income and a 0.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, payable on December 9, 2025. Spok’s software operations secured 59 significant customer contracts, maintaining consistent levels with the prior year, and the software backlog reached $60.9 million. The company also reported a 3.0% year-over-year increase in wireless average revenue per unit and improved wireless net churn. Spok returned $6.4 million to stockholders in the third quarter and invested $9.1 million in research and development, supporting its product platform. With a cash balance of $21.4 million and no debt as of September 30, 2025, Spok reaffirmed its 2025 financial guidance, emphasizing continued growth in key performance areas.

Spark's Take on SPOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPOK is a Outperform.

Spok Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting growth in software operations and improved financial guidance. While technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, the company’s valuation remains attractive with a high dividend yield.

More about Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in healthcare communications, providing industry-leading solutions that focus on multi-year and managed services bookings. The company is committed to generating cash flow and returning capital to stockholders while investing in future growth through its Spok Care Connect and Wireless solutions.

