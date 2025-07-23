Spirit Aviation Announces Executive Compensation Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. ( (FLYY) ).

On July 21, 2025, Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. announced several executive compensation adjustments and promotions, including the elevation of Thomas Canfield to Executive Vice President & General Counsel with increased salary and incentive opportunities. Additionally, the company approved the 2025 Incentive Award Plan, granting restricted stock units, performance-based stock units, and cash incentives to its executive team, excluding the CEO. The plan outlines vesting conditions tied to employment continuity and performance goals, with provisions for accelerated vesting under certain circumstances such as a change in control. The company also adopted the 2025 Executive Severance Plan, offering severance benefits in the event of employment termination, aligning with previous severance arrangements.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. operates in the aviation industry, focusing on providing airline services. The company is involved in offering various aviation-related products and services, catering to a wide range of market needs within the sector.

Average Trading Volume: 289,637

Current Market Cap: $122.7M

