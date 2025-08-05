Spirent Communications Reports Resilient H1 Performance Amid Keysight Acquisition Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Spirent Communications ( (GB:SPT) ).

Spirent Communications reported a resilient performance for the first half of 2025, with growth in order intake and revenue despite challenging market conditions. The company saw increased traction in AI data centers and financial services, and growing demand for 5G assurance solutions. Spirent is also progressing with a recommended cash offer from Keysight Technologies, which has received regulatory clearance from the US Department of Justice and the UK Competitions and Markets Authority. The transaction is expected to be completed by September 2025, positioning Spirent for future growth as market conditions recover.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SPT) stock is a Buy with a £2.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spirent Communications stock, see the GB:SPT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SPT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SPT is a Outperform.

The stock’s strong balance sheet and positive technical indicators are the main strengths, while high valuation metrics and declining profitability present challenges. Corporate events provide additional confidence but are tempered by some shareholder concerns.

More about Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company offers innovative products, services, and managed solutions that address the challenges of new generation technologies, including 5G, AI, cloud, and autonomous vehicles. Spirent’s solutions help companies deliver on their promise of connected devices and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,064,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.13B

