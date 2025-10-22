Spirax Group Appoints Andrew Kemp to Board in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spirax Sarco Engineering ( (GB:SPX) ) has provided an update.

Spirax Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Kemp as an Independent Non-Executive Board Director and member of the Audit Committee, effective from November 1, 2025. This appointment is part of the company’s succession planning to support its ‘Together for Growth Strategy.’ Andrew Kemp, who will succeed Kevin Thompson as Chair of the Audit Committee in April 2026, brings extensive experience from his roles in various companies and as a former PwC executive. This strategic move is expected to bolster Spirax Group’s governance and support its ongoing growth and development.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SPX) stock is a Buy with a £7539.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spirax Sarco Engineering stock, see the GB:SPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SPX is a Outperform.

Spirax Sarco Engineering’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which are slightly offset by technical indicators suggesting short-term bearish momentum and a high valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives and restructuring efforts are key strengths, positioning it well for future growth despite some regional and currency challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SPX stock, click here.

More about Spirax Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group is a global leader in thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions, focusing on improving operating efficiency and safety in industrial processes. The company is committed to enabling the industrial transition to net zero through decarbonisation solutions and operates three main businesses: Steam Thermal Solutions, Electric Thermal Solutions, and Watson‐Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. Headquartered in Cheltenham, UK, Spirax Group serves 110,000 customers globally and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 172,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.03B

See more data about SPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue