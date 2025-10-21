Spir Group Expands Real Estate Solutions with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sikri Holding AS ( (DE:57U0) ) has shared an update.

Spir Group ASA, through its subsidiary Ambita AS, has announced a strategic transaction involving the acquisition of Prosper AI Eiendom AS and the divestment of its stake in Prosper AI AS. This move, which includes a statutory demerger, is expected to enhance Spir Group’s offerings in the real estate sector by integrating Prosper AI’s real estate broker solutions. The transaction, valued at NOK 50 million for Prosper Eiendom, is set to close in early 2026 and is anticipated to broaden the distribution and impact of Spir Group’s solutions, aligning with their strategic goals.

More about Sikri Holding AS

Spir Group is a Nordic software house specializing in mission-critical software and data solutions for the real estate sector. The company aims to streamline complex real estate processes through niche software and data, serving a diverse clientele that includes real estate agents, banks, insurance companies, appraisers, property developers, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 102,559

Current Market Cap: NOK904.1M

