Spheria Emerging Companies Reports Estimated Pre-Tax NTA

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) just unveiled an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.516 as of July 21, 2025. This figure, which is unaudited and approximate, reflects the company’s investment portfolio value, cash balances, and adjustments for management and performance fees. The announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the company’s financial health and potential investment performance.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of emerging companies. The company provides investment services, primarily targeting growth opportunities in smaller, less established firms.

Average Trading Volume: 49,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

