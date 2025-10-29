Spheria Emerging Companies Releases Updated NTA Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has shared an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $2.685 as of October 28, 2025. This figure accounts for a dividend of 3.8 cents per share payable on November 14, 2025, and is subject to adjustments for management fees, performance fees, and operating costs. The announcement provides stakeholders with an updated valuation of the company’s assets, reflecting its financial health and potential returns for investors.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company provides investment services, primarily managing portfolios of emerging companies, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SEC.

Average Trading Volume: 67,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about SEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue