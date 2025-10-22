Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Estimated Pre-Tax NTA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has provided an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced its estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 21, 2025, at $2.704. This figure is provided before the upcoming dividend payment of 3.8 cents per share scheduled for November 14, 2025. The NTA value is unaudited and reflects the company’s investment portfolio and cash balances, adjusted for fees and estimated operating costs. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, although it is subject to further auditing.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of emerging companies. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker SEC.

Average Trading Volume: 64,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

