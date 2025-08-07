Spetz Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team and Marketing Efforts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DigiMax Global Inc. ( (TSE:SPTZ) ) has shared an update.

Spetz Inc. has announced the appointment of Russell Starr as Strategic Advisor and Ivan Riabov as Chief Financial Officer, signaling a strategic move to enhance its digital asset and blockchain infrastructure strategy. Russell Starr’s extensive experience in capital markets, particularly with NASDAQ-listed digital asset companies, is expected to bolster Spetz’s capital markets strategy and investor base. Ivan Riabov brings over 15 years of international finance experience, which will be crucial as Spetz enters its next growth phase. Additionally, Spetz has engaged Harbourfront Media Solutions Inc. for marketing and investor awareness services, aiming to expand its market presence through digital marketing and online advertising campaigns.

More about DigiMax Global Inc.

Spetz Inc., operating as SonicStrategy, is a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. The company provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies across the Sonic network.

Average Trading Volume: 79,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.27M

