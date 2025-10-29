Spectur Ltd. Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Managed Outflows

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spectur Ltd. ( (AU:SP3) ) has shared an update.

Spectur Ltd. reported its quarterly cash flow for the period ending September 30, 2025, indicating a net cash outflow from operating activities of $226,000. The report highlights the company’s expenditures on research and development, product manufacturing, and staff costs, which contributed to the cash outflow. Despite these expenses, the company maintains a stable cash position, with cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period amounting to $1,081,000. This financial update suggests that while the company is investing in its operations, it is managing its cash reserves effectively, which is crucial for its ongoing market presence and operational sustainability.

More about Spectur Ltd.

Spectur Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and provision of solar-powered security and surveillance systems. The company primarily targets sectors requiring remote monitoring solutions, such as construction, government, and utilities.

Average Trading Volume: 761,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.46M

For detailed information about SP3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

