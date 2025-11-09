Spectur Ltd Announces Board Changes and Director Elections

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Spectur Ltd. ( (AU:SP3) ).

Spectur Ltd has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with Mr. Santo Carlini, representing the company’s largest shareholder, joining the board. Mr. Carlini, who has a strong background in security solutions, will stand for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. His expertise is expected to enhance Spectur’s strategic growth and operational excellence. Additionally, former Managing Director Dr. Gerard Dyson will not seek re-election due to other commitments, while Board Chair Darren Cooper will retire by rotation but will stand for re-election.

More about Spectur Ltd.

Spectur Ltd operates in the security solutions industry, focusing on solar-powered security, surveillance, and AI platforms. The company leverages innovative technologies to provide solutions such as solar-powered cameras, AI-driven analytics, and cloud connectivity.

Average Trading Volume: 864,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.2M

For an in-depth examination of SP3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue