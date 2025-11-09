Spectur Limited Appoints Santo Carlini as New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Spectur Ltd. ( (AU:SP3) ) has issued an update.

Spectur Limited has announced the appointment of Santo Carlini as a director, effective November 10, 2025. Carlini holds significant interests in the company through his directorships and shareholdings in associated entities, SI Corporation Pty Ltd and APPWAM Pty Ltd, totaling over 43 million fully paid ordinary shares. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and potentially influence its strategic direction, given Carlini’s substantial stake and involvement in related entities.

More about Spectur Ltd.

Spectur Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced security and surveillance solutions. The company specializes in solar-powered security systems and remote sensing technology, catering to various industries requiring robust security measures.

Average Trading Volume: 864,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.2M

