Spark I Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline

Spark I Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (SPKL) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 25, 2025, SLG SPAC Fund LLC agreed to make monthly contributions to Spark I Acquisition Corporation’s trust account, with the first contribution contingent on shareholder approval to extend the deadline for a business combination to September 29, 2026. The company is also negotiating a binding business combination agreement with Kneron Holding Corporation, having renewed a non-binding letter of intent initially announced in October 2024.

More about Spark I Acquisition Corp. Class A

Spark I Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on facilitating business combinations. The company is engaged in negotiating a potential business combination with Kneron Holding Corporation, a provider of edge artificial intelligence solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 66,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

