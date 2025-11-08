Sparebanken Norge Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Sparebanken Vest ( (SPIZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sparebanken Vest presented to its investors.

Sparebanken Norge, a prominent player in the Norwegian banking sector, has recently emerged from a merger between Sparebanken Vest and Sparebanken Sør, creating a formidable financial institution with a focus on retail and corporate banking services. The bank’s unique characteristics include a strong emphasis on sustainability and a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Sparebanken Norge showcased robust financial performance despite the challenges of a recent merger. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of NOK 2,303 million, reflecting a solid return on equity of 14.5%. The merger has led to significant growth in both lending and deposits, contributing to the bank’s overall financial strength.

Key financial metrics from the report highlight Sparebanken Norge’s strong position in the market. Net interest income for the quarter reached NOK 2,760 million, while net commission income rose to NOK 452 million, driven by customer growth and increased activity in real estate brokerage. The bank maintained a healthy Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.1%, well above the regulatory requirements, ensuring a stable capital base.

Despite merger-related costs impacting the cost-to-income ratio, the bank managed to keep it at a competitive 29.4%. Write-downs on loans and guarantees remained low, reflecting effective risk management practices. The bank’s strategic focus on sustainability and customer growth continues to support its financial performance and market position.

Looking ahead, Sparebanken Norge remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management targeting further improvements in return on equity and cost efficiency. The bank is committed to realizing synergies from the merger and achieving its strategic objectives, positioning itself as a leading player in the Norwegian banking landscape.

