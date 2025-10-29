SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Reports Solid Q3 2025 Performance

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge ( (SPXXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge presented to its investors.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge is a prominent financial institution operating in the banking sector, primarily serving the Northern Norway region with a focus on retail and corporate banking services. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge reported a solid financial performance, driven by strong underlying banking operations and low losses. The bank achieved a return on equity of 19.3% for the quarter, with total income reaching NOK 1,617 million, although this was a decrease from the previous year. The bank’s lending growth was notable, particularly in the retail market, where annualized growth reached 12.1%. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the bank maintained a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.2%. Looking ahead, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge remains optimistic about its prospects, expecting continued growth in lending and a stable economic environment in Northern Norway, supported by infrastructure investments and a resilient business sector.

