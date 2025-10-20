SPARC AI Expands Defense Capabilities with New Mobile Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc ( (TSE:SPAI) ) has shared an announcement.

SPARC AI Inc. has launched the second generation of its SPARC AI Mobile, enhancing its capabilities in defense by enabling mobile-to-air target handoffs and autonomous navigation. This innovation allows mobile devices to function as precision geolocation and surveillance nodes, facilitating target acquisition and transmission without traditional sensors. The new features include mobile-to-drone target handoff and autonomous navigation, which are significant in modern electronic warfare. The expansion into mobile devices presents a substantial market opportunity, particularly as military forces increase drone usage. SPARC AI aims to establish a scalable software platform that enhances autonomy and situational awareness in defense operations.

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its technology provides real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors, serving defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators globally.

