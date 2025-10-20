Spanish Mountain Gold Advances Ore Sorting to Boost Project Economics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spanish Mountain Gold ( (TSE:SPA) ) has provided an announcement.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has initiated a particle ore sorting program with ABH Engineering Inc. and a bulk ore sorting study with OrePortal Technologies Ltd. The initiative aims to improve the Spanish Mountain Gold project’s economics by increasing gold production and reducing costs through advanced sorting techniques. This development is part of a strategy to enhance lower-grade resources and optimize production, potentially leading to a feasibility study and build decision by 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SPA) stock is a Buy with a C$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spanish Mountain Gold stock, see the TSE:SPA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SPA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SPA is a Neutral.

Spanish Mountain Gold’s overall stock score reflects the financial challenges typical of early-stage mining companies, with no current revenue and significant losses. However, the strong equity base and positive corporate developments, including new listings and strategic partnerships, provide a foundation for potential future growth. Technical indicators suggest a cautiously optimistic short-term trend, though valuation remains a concern given the negative earnings and lack of dividend yield.

More about Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in advancing the Spanish Mountain Gold project, which aims to enhance gold production through innovative ore sorting technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 827,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$73.53M

