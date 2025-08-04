Southside Bancshares Unveils New Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Southside Bancshares ( (SBSI) ) has shared an update.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will use a new investor presentation starting August 4, 2025, which will be available on its website. The company maintains a strong capital position and asset quality, with a diversified branch footprint and a long-tenured management team. The announcement highlights Southside’s strategic positioning in solid Texas markets, supported by long-term population growth, and its stable profitability across interest rate cycles.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBSI) stock is a Hold with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southside Bancshares stock, see the SBSI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBSI is a Outperform.

Southside Bancshares is well-positioned with strong financials and an attractive valuation. While the earnings call revealed challenges in loan growth and securities losses, the positive momentum in net income and deposit growth supports a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SBSI stock, click here.

More about Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc., founded in 1960 and headquartered in Tyler, Texas, is a community-focused financial institution. It offers a broad range of services including consumer, commercial, and mortgage banking, as well as private banking, wealth management, trust services, and brokerage services. The company operates 53 branches, with 12 located in grocery stores, and has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Banks to Work For’ from 2022 to 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 113,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $863M

Find detailed analytics on SBSI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue