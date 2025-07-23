Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8.7%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Southern Missouri Bancorp ( (SMBC) ).

On July 22, 2025, Southern Missouri Bancorp declared its 125th consecutive quarterly dividend, increasing it by 8.7% to $0.25 per share, payable on August 29, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by higher net interest income and lower tax provisions, despite a rise in credit loss provisions and noninterest expenses. The company’s balance sheet showed growth in assets, loans, and deposits, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic growth in various loan segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMBC) stock is a Hold with a $51.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMBC is a Outperform.

Southern Missouri Bancorp’s overall stock score is supported by its strong financial performance and stable valuation. Technical indicators are neutral, suggesting potential volatility. While the earnings call highlighted some challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and financial health provide a solid foundation.

More about Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, operates as the parent corporation of Southern Bank. The company is involved in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing banking services such as loans, deposits, and other financial products to individuals and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 40,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $640.3M

