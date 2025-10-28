Southern First Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern First Bancshares ( (SFST) ) has issued an update.

Southern First Bancshares reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a significant increase in earnings per share and net interest margin compared to previous quarters and the same period last year. The company achieved historically high revenue growth, driven by superior asset quality and margin expansion, and is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing banking industry consolidation, despite maintaining a cautious outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFST) stock is a Hold with a $46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern First Bancshares stock, see the SFST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SFST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFST is a Neutral.

Southern First Bancshares demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and improving profitability. The technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, and the valuation is reasonable. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Southern First Bank, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing full relationship banking services. The company emphasizes high-quality loan growth and profitability funded by client retail deposits, with a strong presence in the Southeastern markets.

Average Trading Volume: 20,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $350.9M

