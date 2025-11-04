Southern First Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Southern First Bancshares ( (SFST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Southern First Bancshares presented to its investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company based in South Carolina, primarily engaged in providing commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, as well as accepting demand and savings deposits through its subsidiary, Southern First Bank. The bank operates in various regions, including South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Southern First Bancshares reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $8.7 million compared to $4.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s total assets grew to $4.36 billion from $4.09 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting a robust expansion in its financial position.

Key financial metrics from the report include a rise in net interest income to $27.5 million, up from $20.6 million in the previous year, driven by increased interest income from loans. The provision for credit losses also increased to $850,000, indicating a cautious approach to potential loan defaults. Noninterest income saw a modest rise, while noninterest expenses increased slightly, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs.

Looking ahead, Southern First Bancshares remains well-capitalized, with capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements. The company is positioned to navigate economic uncertainties, supported by a strong liquidity position and a diversified loan portfolio. Management is optimistic about sustaining growth and maintaining financial stability in the coming quarters.

