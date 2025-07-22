Southern First Bancshares Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern First Bancshares ( (SFST) ) just unveiled an update.

Southern First Bancshares reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 24% increase in total revenue compared to the same quarter the previous year. The company achieved significant margin expansion and added three new board members, reflecting its commitment to growth and leadership in the banking sector. The company’s asset quality remains among the best in the industry, and it continues to attract talented bankers, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFST) stock is a Buy with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern First Bancshares stock, see the SFST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SFST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFST is a Outperform.

Southern First Bancshares demonstrates strong financial performance and technical momentum, supported by solid cash flow and strategic board appointments. While the valuation is reasonable, the lack of a dividend yield and potential risks from low equity relative to assets are considerations. The company’s robust Q1 2025 results further reinforce its growth trajectory.

More about Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company for Southern First Bank, operating in the banking industry. It focuses on providing high-quality, profitable growth in vibrant markets, with a strong emphasis on asset quality and client service.

Average Trading Volume: 18,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $323.6M

