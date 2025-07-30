South Pacific Metals Engages Marketing Firms and Grants Stock Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kainantu Resources Ltd ( (TSE:SPMC) ) just unveiled an update.

South Pacific Metals Corp. has engaged Capital Analytica and 45 Degrees to provide marketing and advertising services, respectively, for a six-month term starting July 29, 2025. These agreements, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, aim to enhance the company’s investor engagement and market presence. Additionally, the company has granted stock options and restricted share units to officers and consultants, including those from the engaged firms, as part of its compensation plan, which may influence its operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about Kainantu Resources Ltd

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in Papua New Guinea’s proven gold and copper production corridors. The company holds a significant 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects adjacent to major producers like K92 Mining, PanAust, and Barrick/Zijin. With new leadership and experienced in-country teams, the company focuses on rigorous technical programs to drive discovery across its portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 49,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$31.11M

