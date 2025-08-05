South Manganese Reports Positive Profit Turnaround for 1H2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from South Manganese Investment Limited ( (HK:1091) ) is now available.

South Manganese Investment Limited has announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, expecting a profit of not less than HK$150 million compared to a loss of HK$162.8 million in the same period of 2024. This positive shift is attributed to the optimization of the trade product mix, effective cost control measures, and reduced impairment losses, signaling improved operational efficiency and financial health.

More about South Manganese Investment Limited

South Manganese Investment Limited operates in the manganese industry, focusing on the production and trading of manganese-related products. The company is involved in optimizing its trade product mix and implementing cost control measures to enhance profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 10,261,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.53B

