South China Vocational Education Group Appoints New Auditor at EGM

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6913) ) has shared an update.

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of a resolution at their extraordinary general meeting held on July 23, 2025. The resolution approved the appointment of AOGB CPA Limited as the company’s auditor until the next annual general meeting, with the board authorized to fix its remuneration. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial operations, potentially strengthening its position in the education sector.

South China Vocational Education Group Co., Ltd. operates in the education industry, focusing on vocational education services. The company is involved in providing educational programs and training aimed at enhancing vocational skills, primarily targeting students and professionals seeking to improve their career prospects.

