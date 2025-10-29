Sound Financial Bancorp Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( (SFBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. presented to its investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Sound Community Bank, operates in the financial services sector, primarily focusing on banking services with branches across Washington state. In its latest earnings report, the company announced a net income of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a decrease from the previous quarter’s $2.1 million but an increase from the $1.2 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share. Key financial metrics show a mixed performance, with net interest income decreasing by 3.4% from the previous quarter but increasing by 13.6% year-over-year. The net interest margin improved by 50 basis points year-over-year to 3.48%. Total assets remained stable at $1.06 billion, while loans held-for-portfolio increased slightly. Noninterest income saw a significant decline of 21.3% from the previous quarter, largely due to a decrease in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strong asset quality with a decrease in nonperforming loans and a stable allowance for credit losses. Looking ahead, Sound Financial Bancorp remains focused on disciplined expense management and prudent loan portfolio growth, positioning itself for potential future growth despite current economic uncertainties.

