Sound Financial Bancorp Declares $0.19 Cash Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( (SFBC) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Sound Financial Bancorp announced a cash dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on November 21, 2025. The company reported a net income of $1.7 million for Q3 2025, a decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same period last year. Despite economic uncertainties, the company maintained strong liquidity and capital positions, improved net interest margin, and managed asset quality effectively. However, there was a decline in the valuation of its mortgage servicing portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (SFBC) stock is a Hold with a $49.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sound Financial Bancorp stock, see the SFBC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SFBC is a Neutral.

Sound Financial Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which weighs down the score. The valuation is moderate, providing some support to the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., based in Seattle, WA, is the holding company for Sound Community Bank. The company operates in the banking industry, focusing on core banking strategies, managing a robust commercial pipeline, and investing in technology to enhance operational efficiencies.

Average Trading Volume: 4,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $116.2M

