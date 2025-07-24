Sotera Health Subsidiary Settles $34M Ethylene Oxide Claims

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sotera Health ( (SHC) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, a subsidiary of Sotera Health Company, agreed to a $34 million settlement to resolve 129 ethylene oxide claims related to its former Willowbrook, Illinois facility. This settlement, which includes claims set for trials in late 2025 and early 2026, is contingent upon several conditions, including full claimant participation and court approval. Sterigenics denies any liability, emphasizing that the settlement is not an admission of fault or safety hazards posed by the facility’s emissions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHC) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHC is a Neutral.

Sotera Health’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and a positive earnings outlook, tempered by high leverage and valuation concerns. Technical indicators suggest potential bearish trends, while achievements like FDA clearance for new products are positive developments.

More about Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company operates in the health sector, primarily focusing on sterilization services through its subsidiary, Sterigenics U.S., LLC. The company is involved in providing sterilization solutions, which are crucial for ensuring the safety and efficacy of medical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,171,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.36B

