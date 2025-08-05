SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Financial Results for Mid-2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SOPHiA GENETICS ( (SOPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, SOPHiA GENETICS SA released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The company reported an increase in revenue compared to the previous year, indicating growth in its operations. However, the financial statements also revealed significant costs in research and development, selling and marketing, and general administrative expenses, which impacted the overall profitability. This financial update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s current financial health and operational challenges.

Spark’s Take on SOPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOPH is a Neutral.

SOPH’s overall stock score reflects significant revenue growth and strategic progress, particularly in the U.S. market. However, persistent profitability issues and financial risks due to negative profit margins and cash flows weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis shows mixed momentum, while valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses.

More about SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on data-driven medicine. It provides genomic and radiomic analysis solutions to healthcare institutions, aiming to enhance clinical outcomes through data analytics.

Average Trading Volume: 75,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $211.2M

