Sony Financial Group Announces Share Repurchase Status

Sony Financial Group Inc. ( (JP:8729) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sony Financial Group Inc. announced the status of its repurchase of common stock, which is part of a strategy to manage the supply and demand of its shares following its listing. The company repurchased over 16 million shares for approximately 2.5 billion yen between October 20 and October 24, 2025, through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 1 billion shares, or 13.99% of its outstanding shares, by August 2026, with a maximum budget of 100 billion yen.

Sony Financial Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in activities such as insurance, banking, and other financial services.

