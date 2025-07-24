Sony and Bandai Namco Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Anime Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sony Group ( (SONY) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Sony Group Corporation announced a strategic business alliance with Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., acquiring 16 million shares, representing approximately 2.5% of Bandai Namco’s total issued shares. This partnership aims to expand the global fan community for anime and manga, leveraging both companies’ strengths to create new experiences and maximize IP value. The collaboration will focus on enhancing engagement in the rapidly growing anime market and exploring joint development opportunities in entertainment technologies and services.

Sony Group Corporation is a leading Japanese multinational conglomerate known for its diverse range of products and services in the entertainment, electronics, and gaming industries. The company focuses on leveraging its technological capabilities to create innovative experiences and products, with a significant market presence in areas such as anime, music, and gaming.

