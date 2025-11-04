Sonim Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Sonim Technologies ( (SONM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sonim Technologies presented to its investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in rugged mobile solutions for first responders, government, and enterprise sectors, known for its durable phones and wireless devices. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sonim Technologies announced a 45% sequential increase in revenue, attributed to the successful launch of new products like the MegaConnect HPUE mobile hotspot. The company’s net loss narrowed to $4.8 million, reflecting improved sales and reduced operating expenses. Key financial highlights include a net revenue of $16.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.0 million. Strategic moves such as a reverse stock split and asset sale to NEXA Mobility are underway to strengthen the company’s financial position. Looking ahead, Sonim Technologies is focused on completing strategic transactions and continuing its momentum to enhance shareholder value.

