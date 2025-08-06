Somnomed Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Somnomed Limited ( (AU:SOM) ) is now available.

Somnomed Limited has announced the issuance of 2,075,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 6, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and support its growth initiatives in the healthcare sector, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SOM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Somnomed Limited stock, see the AU:SOM Stock Forecast page.

More about Somnomed Limited

Somnomed Limited operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in the development and distribution of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep-related disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea. The company focuses on providing innovative and non-invasive solutions to improve patient outcomes and enhance sleep quality.

Average Trading Volume: 71,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$180.5M

See more insights into SOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue